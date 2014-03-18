Change-of-plea hearing set in Navy bribery case

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A change-of-plea hearing has been scheduled for a manager of a Singapore-based defense company implicated in a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving U.S. Navy personnel.

Alex Wisidagama will appear before a federal judge in San Diego at 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the court calendar.

Wisidagama served as the general manager of global government contracts for Glenn Defense Marine Asia Ltd., or GDMA, which is accused of overbilling the Navy by at least $20 million for port services.

He was arrested last year along with his cousin, Leonard Glenn Francis, the CEO of GDMA. At least six naval officers have been implicated in the scheme, including two commanders who were arrested.

An agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, John Beliveau II, pleaded guilty in the case to bribery charges.

