Ex-detective to change plea in San Diego scandal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A retired San Diego police detective charged in an alleged scheme to funnel more than $500,000 of illegal contributions to local political campaigns is scheduled to change his not-guilty plea.

Ernesto Encinas has a change-of-plea hearing Tuesday afternoon.

The court calendar does not elaborate.

The 58-year-old has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crimes against the United States and filing a false tax return.

Encinas provided security to Mexican businessman Jose Susmo Azano, the alleged source of the illegal donations.

Azano has also pleaded not guilty in the scheme.

Encinas' attorney, Jeremy Warren, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.