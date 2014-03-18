Ajirotutu signs 1-year deal to stay with Chargers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wide receiver and special teams ace Seyi Ajirotutu has signed a one-year contract to remain with the San Diego Chargers.

Ajirotutu was an unrestricted free agent before the deal was announced Monday.

Ajirotutu made one of San Diego's biggest plays of the season, hauling in a winning 26-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds left to cap a 41-38 victory at Kansas City on Nov. 24.

He led the Chargers with 12 special teams tackles.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.