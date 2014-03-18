Transient accused of harassing girls in El Cajon

EL CAJON (CNS) - A transient was jailed Tuesday on suspicion of harassing three teenage girls as he drove through an El Cajon neighborhood.
Patrol officers responding to a report of a man making a disturbance at a grocery store in the 2800 block of Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon took 29-year-old Johnathon Michael Lerke into custody without incident shortly before 6 a.m., according to police.
At the time of his arrest, Lerke was being sought for allegedly following three girls -- ages 13, 14, and 15 -- as they walked to a neighborhood store in the 1600 block of Broadway on the night of March 7.
"The driver of the vehicle drove up next to the girls, stopped and stared at them, backed up behind them, and flashed his headlights on and off at them," Lt. Mike Moulton said. "This occurred at several locations along their walking route."
Eventually, the girls became frightened, ran off and called the police.
Investigators identified Lerke as a suspect in the case from the victims' description of him and his car -- a green 1974 Dodge Charger with the number 11 painted in black on both doors.
Lerke was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of three misdemeanor counts of annoying a minor. He was being held on $20,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
Lerke has no known address of residence, the lieutenant said.
