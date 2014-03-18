Baby gorilla under neonatal care 24/7 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Baby gorilla under neonatal care 24/7

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The baby gorilla that was delivered by emergency C-section at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park last week is receiving around-the-clock neonatal care.

A team made up of veterinarians and human care specialists is treating the female gorilla, which is now battling pneumonia.

In this CBS News 8 video report, Shawn Styles has an update on her condition.

