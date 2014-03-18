Baby gorilla under neonatal care 24/7

A baby gorilla was born by cesarean section at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and is undergoing treatment at the facility's veterinary center, zoo officials announced Thursday.

The baby gorilla born at the San Diego Zoo's Safari Park remained under 24-hour care Monday as she battles pneumonia.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The baby gorilla that was delivered by emergency C-section at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park last week is receiving around-the-clock neonatal care.

A team made up of veterinarians and human care specialists is treating the female gorilla, which is now battling pneumonia.

In this CBS News 8 video report, Shawn Styles has an update on her condition.