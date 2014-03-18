What's Going Around - March 18, 2014 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

What's Going Around - March 18, 2014

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Barbara-Lee Edwards, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There are dry conditions in San Diego County right now, thanks to a lot of warm, windy weather, and the Council of Community Clinics says this can take a toll on some people.

Barbara-Lee Edwards explains in this Health Alert video report.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.