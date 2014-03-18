Hidden in the hills

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - There's rare hidden gem in Escondido's hilly crown. Lake Dixon offers an alluring getaway without going away.

"It's relaxing. It's nice. It's a beautiful day. Good way to enjoy life," a visitor said.

A myriad of amenities.

"A campground, day use area, fishing lake and provides a lot of recreational opportunities for people who live the area as well as a lot of people from out of town," park ranger Dan Hibbard said.

It's the ultimate chill for people just down the hill.

"Mainly it's a place to get away from the heat of Escondido, coming up here to the lake and enjoy the cool breezes off the lake," Hibbard said.

The most desirable campsites offer sweeping vistas of the valley, as well as panoramas of the lake. The 75-acre park offers three miles of shoreline, and the recently stocked lake keeps the anglers coming back.

"I get down here about three times a week if I'm lucky," a fisherman said.

Here with a new lure and a wish list.

"I'm hoping for bass, a big old 10-pound bass sounds really nice right now," he said.

He'll settle for the two pounder not big enough to keep, so he'll just kiss and say goodbye. Besides, there's plenty of fish in Dixon Lake.

Old jokes may smell like old fish, but in the lake-blown breezes of a sun-splashed Escondido day, this gem shines, beckoning all to bask in its beauty.