Man sought in four recent armed robberies - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man sought in four recent armed robberies

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Chula Vista police are asking for your help finding a man wanted for at least four armed robberies.

Police say the man robbed stores in San Diego, National City and Chula Vista in recent weeks.

Two robberies occurred at KS Wireless stores, and in both instances the man pointed a gun at the clerks and demanded cash and phones.

He's described as Hispanic, between 20 and 30 years old, 5 foot 3 to 5 foot 5 with a slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.