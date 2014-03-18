Man sought in four recent armed robberies

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Chula Vista police are asking for your help finding a man wanted for at least four armed robberies.

Police say the man robbed stores in San Diego, National City and Chula Vista in recent weeks.

Two robberies occurred at KS Wireless stores, and in both instances the man pointed a gun at the clerks and demanded cash and phones.

He's described as Hispanic, between 20 and 30 years old, 5 foot 3 to 5 foot 5 with a slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.