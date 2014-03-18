Woman injured in knife attack on trolley in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A knife attack aboard a trolley in Logan Heights left a woman wounded and another under arrest Tuesday, authorities reported.

The assault at 25th and Commercial streets was reported about 3:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Patrol officers arrested the suspect at the scene, SDPD public-affairs Lt. Kevin Mayer said. Her name was not immediately available.

Medics took the 53-year-old victim to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest for cuts to her left wrist and hip.