Woman arrested in boyfriend's death; body found in San Diego River

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 47-year-old woman was jailed early Wednesday for allegedly stabbing her longtime boyfriend to death, leaving his body to be found in the Grantville area of the San Diego River by a fisherman, police said.

Jayne Colantonio of San Diego was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into San Diego Central Jail at 12:30 a.m., according to San Diego police acting homicide Lt. Manuel Del Toro.

Around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, Colantonio's boyfriend of several years was found floating face-up in the San Diego River by a fisherman who initially thought the victim had drowned, Del Toro said. During resuscitation efforts, medical personnel and police found a stab wound in the victim's torso.

The unidentified fisherman who found the man's body told CBS News 8 the woman asked to use his cell phone.



"When I came down to fish, she asked for my phone to call 911," the man said.



Police on Tuesday evening announced that they had identified two persons of interest who knew the victim and were detained for questioning, but police did not identify them. One of those persons was Colantonio, Del Toro said Wednesday morning, adding that the other was booked on an unrelated allegation.

The victim's name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin. Del Toro said the victim was in his 40s.

The area is known to be a homeless encampment, police said. It's unclear if the couple was homeless.