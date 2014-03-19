Sweep across East County nets 43 offenders

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Forty-three people were in custody Wednesday following a daylong sweep in the East County that targeted offenders placed on supervised release due to prison overcrowding.



The sweep, conducted Tuesday, involved dozens of deputies visiting offenders at 24 homes, riverbeds and a trolley station in Santee, Lakeside and unincorporated El Cajon, according to San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. Dave Martinez.



In addition to the arrests, drugs and stolen property were found during the sweep, Martinez said.



Though not all, many of those arrested were offenders affected by the state's Public Safety Realignment Act, Martinez said.



The act shifted the responsibility for certain offenders to county jails as a means of relieving overcrowding in California prisons. As a result, certain offenders were set free early and placed under supervision to avoid overcrowding county jails.