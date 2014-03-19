Calif. boy held over alleged shooting 'hit list'

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy they say created a "hit list" of people he planned to kill because he was tired of being bullied at school.

The Orange County Register says the boy was taken to juvenile hall on Monday and his high school boosted security. His name wasn't released.

Santa Ana police say the boy sent an email to his ex-girlfriend that indicated he had a list of people he planned to shoot at the NOVA Academy Early College High School.

Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna says more than 10 names were on the list. He says no weapons were found but authorities consider the threat "viable" and the investigation continues.

The school said Tuesday that students identified as potential targets have been notified.

