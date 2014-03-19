Central Library in downtown popular for special events

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than 70 special events were held at San Diego's new Central Library through January, and around 70 more are booked to the end of the fiscal year on June 30, according to a report to be delivered Wednesday morning to the City Council's Budget Committee.



The events since the Sept. 30 opening of the facility near Petco Park include weddings, author talks, luncheons, concerts and bar and bat mitzvahs, generating $41,000 in revenue thus far, according to the report. Library Director Deborah Barrow said she expects another $100,000 in income by the time the fiscal year ends.



The library has several spaces that hold special events, ranging from the lobby to the Shiley Special Events Suite, which offers attendees sweeping views from the ninth floor.



"The demand for these spaces has been very high and it is anticipated that the Central Library will continue to be one of the most sought-after spaces for special events in San Diego," Barrow says in her report.



According to Barrow, 10 requests for information on holding weddings at the library are coming in each month, with 35 marriage ceremonies booked for this year. One wedding has already been scheduled for 2016, she said.



Barrow conceded that the library staff has had to iron out some kinks. They've had to learn which types of events fit best into a particular space and had to adjust schedules to make sure there is enough staff on hand during events.



Other challenges have been how to balance normal library services with special event demands, addressing customer expectations of low fees or free

use, and coordinating permitting with other city departments, she said.