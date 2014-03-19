Batteries missing from city utilities office

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A city audit has found more than $240,000 worth of car batteries and other supplies paid for by taxpayers cannot be found at San Diego's Public Utilities Department.

U-T San Diego reported Tuesday that investigators could turn up no inventory records that the items were ever received.

The report says nearly 2,000 batteries along with hoses, valves and other auto parts were improperly purchased between 2008 and 2012 — none of it requested or received by the city.

City Auditor Eduardo Luna said the case had been referred to the city for disciplinary action and to the police for investigation of any crimes.

The audit recommends a series of changes that could prevent theft and improve oversight of purchasing practices. The Public Utilities Department has agreed to the recommendations.

___

Information from: U-T San Diego, http://www.utsandiego.com