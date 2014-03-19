Nearly 200 properties up for grabs at tax collector auction - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Nearly 200 properties up for grabs at tax collector auction

Video Report By Kelly Hessedal, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector is auctioning off close to 200 properties Wednesday.

It's an effort by the county to collect money on 198 properties whose taxes have not been paid in five or more years.

The auction is slated to start at 9 a.m. at the San Diego Convention Center at 111 West Harbor Drive, Room 6D.

 

