Robber hits Poway bank

POWAY (CNS) - Authorities are looking for a suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo bank branch in Poway.

The robber entered the branch at 14815 Pomerado Road at 4:45 p.m., paused at the customer island, and then went to a teller's station where he presented a demand note and made a verbal demand for money, according to FBI Special Agent Darrell Foxworth.

No weapon was displayed.

After getting the money, the robber left the bank and was seen fleeing in a southern direction, Foxworth said.

The robber was described as a white man in his mid-20s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall to 5 feet 9 inches tall, of medium build with dark hair.

He was wearing a dark baseball cap, dark jacket and pants. He was carrying a dark backpack and had a white gauze- like bandage around his lower jaw and neck.