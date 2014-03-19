Padres' Castellanos motivated by late brother

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Alex Castallenos' resolve hasn't wavered. He's on his fourth team in six months and playing five positions with the San Diego Padres in hopes of making the final roster.

Castellanos is determined to make his late brother proud. Once cut by his junior college team and the first player from Division II Belmont Abbey to make the majors since 1933, Castellanos is motivated by his older brother.

Manny used to tell everyone who listened that his brother was a big leaguer. He died in a boating accident in 2007.

The Miami native has played all outfield positions, second and third this spring after being acquired off waivers from Texas.

