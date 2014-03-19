Baby gorilla off oxygen, on infant formula

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The gorilla born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park eight days ago is improving after she underwent treatment for pneumonia, zoo officials said Wednesday.

The unnamed female is breathing on her own and no longer needs supplemental oxygen. Animal handlers have started her on bottles of infant formula that she quickly gulps down.

"For those who have been following the gorilla closely you'll notice she's got a lot more hair and we think that she's really doing well on the (infant) formula," said Nadine Lamberski, the Safari Park's associate director of veterinary services. "She's getting a lot of calories and you can see that she changes every day. She's developing normally and very rapidly."

The animal care staff will continue around-the-clock monitoring to check her progress. They've noticed that she is much stronger and that her vitals signs and breathing pattern are now normal, zoo officials said.

The mother, 18-year-old Imani, is recovering and doing well after an emergency cesarean-section and is back in her habitat.

The baby is the first for Imani and 17th gorilla to be born at the Safari Park. The Safari Park is now home to eight gorillas.