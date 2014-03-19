CBS News 8 Exclusive: Driver in miraculous rollover crash had seizure

An SUV veered off a street in Normal Heights and plunged down a sheer embankment onto Interstate 805, where it landed on a car driven by an FBI agent, injuring both motorists.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two people are thankful to be alive Wednesday after a woman had a seizure while driving and rolled her SUV over on top of an FBI agent's car on Monday.

Not only is Kris Haworth alive, she just has bruises, stitches, and some cuts after her Jeep took a 100 foot fall onto Interstate 805 Monday.

"I woke up this morning and I thought it was all the dream and then I looked at my face and then I realized it actually happened," Haworth said.

The bruises will take two weeks to heal, but the emotional wounds will last much longer. She has a seizure disorder, and despite her medication, she says Monday's crash was triggered by her first-ever seizure behind the wheel.

"This was kind of a rare occurrence or I wouldn't have been behind the wheel, I mean I wouldn't have endangered other people," Haworth said.

Authorities say Haworth failed to make a turn on Adams Avenue at around 9:30 Monday morning. That's because she had blacked out right as her car rolled down the steep embankment and landed on a car driven by an on-duty FBI agent.

Haworth felt the seizure coming, but she was so close to her Normal Heights home she thought she could make it. All she remembers is hanging from her seatbelts while firefighters cut apart her Jeep to rescue her. She spent two days in the hospital where doctors treated her and had to explain what had happened, as unbelievable as it was.

For now, Haworth will be staying off the road so she can meet with her doctor about her seizures. She's not just thankful to be alive, but she's thankful she didn't play in a role in taking a life.

"If I had actually hurt that agent badly, I would have been crushed," she said.

The FBI agent hurt in the crash was treated and released from the hospital on Monday. He suffered minor injuries.