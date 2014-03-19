Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend and killing her boyfriend pleads not guilty to felony charges

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man accused of sneaking into a home near Sycuan Casino in East County, wounding his ex-girlfriend and fatally shooting her boyfriend pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of murder and premeditated attempted murder.

Abel Angel Martinez, 50, was arraigned at UCSD Medical Center, where he is hospitalized for unknown reasons.

Martinez had bandages on both arms and was wearing a neck brace as he denied the charges in a hearing before Judge William McGrath.

The defendant -- ordered held on $2 million bail -- faces 82 years to life in prison if convicted, said Deputy District Attorney Amy Bamberg Colby.

A preliminary hearing was set for June 16.

Martinez allegedly shot his former girlfriend, Leila Jane Farmer, and shot and killed her boyfriend, 35-year-old Eufracio Alberto Enriquez, after sneaking into a home on South Willson Road shortly before 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Farmer, 39, was wounded in an arm.

Deputies arrived at the home to find family members performing CPR on Enriquez and took over, but he died at the scene, San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Glenn Giannantonio said.

According to Giannantonio, Farmer and Enriquez awoke to find Martinez inside the home, which sits just off Dehesa Road, about midway between Harbison Canyon and Tavern Road. It was unclear how he gained entry.

Some words were exchanged and Martinez drew a handgun and shot Enriquez, then Farmer, before driving away, Giannantonio said.

Martinez turned himself in at the sheriff's Alpine substation about four hours later.