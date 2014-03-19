Aztecs set to play New Mexico State Thursday night

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - For those who don't remember San Diego State's last appearance on the March Madness stage, the Aztecs say "Thank you."
It
was ugly: An 81-71 loss to upstart Florida Gulf Coast last year that
made "Dunk City" a national sensation and sent San Diego State back to
the drawing board -- and back there right away.
"We started
working out," sophomore Winston Shepard said. "Not too many guys took a
break. I went back and worked out over the summer. My teammates were
doing the exact same thing."
The Aztecs (29-4) lost four key
players off that team, including Jamaal Franklin to the NBA. But the
hard work, combined with coach Steve Fisher's innate sense for keeping
his program moving forward, helped San Diego State win the Mountain West
regular-season title and land back in the tournament again.
The
fourth-seeded Aztecs make their fifth straight NCAA appearance Thursday
in a West region game against No. 13 New Mexico State (26-9).
Given
all the departures, San Diego State was picked as a middle-of-the-road
team in the Mountain West. But thanks in large part to the blossoming of
Xavier Thames (16.8 points per game) -- a senior who was originally
recruited to San Diego State, chose Washington State instead, but ended
up transferring to Fisher's program after all -- the Aztecs turned out
better than that.
Thames is one of six transfer players -- they
come from Tulane, Utah, Virginia and elsewhere -- who see regular time
for the Aztecs. Fisher said whatever stigma that once existed for
programs that recruit outside the high school ranks has pretty much been
drowned out in an era of one-and-done players and superstar coaches.
"I
think we'll continue to take transfers," Fisher said. "But we have
turned a lot of transfers down who wanted to come because we didn't
think they would be a good fit. You can't just take the highest-rated
transfer on the market and say we're going to win. ... Nobody wants to
take somebody else's problems."
The matchup against the Aggies pits Fisher against Marvin Menzies, who was on Fisher's first staff at SDSU back in 1999.
Aerick Sanders, a member of Fisher's first team, is an assistant for Menzies.
Like
his old boss, Menzies often takes the nontraditional route to build his
roster. Daniel Mullings, the Western Athletic Conference player of the
year, is from Toronto. So are New Mexico State's 7-foot-plus,
330-pound-plus brothers, Sim and Tanveer Bhullar. Tshilidzi Nephawe is
from South Africa. In all, seven Aggies are from somewhere other than
the United States.
"It was a niche we knew we needed," Menzies said. "We knew we had to kind of reinvent our paradigm a little bit."
Here are five things to watch when New Mexico State plays San Diego State:
THAMES VS. MULLINGS: A pair of all-conference shooting guards who each average 16.8 points a game.
QUALITY
OVER QUANTITY: The Mountain West Conference spent much of the 2012-13
season ranked as arguably the best in the nation. It sent five teams to
the tournament, and they combined to win two games. This year, the
conference came back to earth. It's just San Diego State and New Mexico.
The Lobos, who beat the Aztecs in the conference title game, play
Stanford on Friday.
THE BIG FELLAS: When Menzies arrived at New
Mexico State, he used an up-and-down style he learned as an assistant
for Rick Pitino at Louisville. Now that he's got a 7-foot-5 center (Sim
Bhullar) and a 6-10 forward (Nephawe), it's more about set plays and
kicking the ball out off of double teams.
NO MILLER: One of the
ugliest episodes of the college basketball season is costing the Aggies
one of their key players, guard K.C. Ross-Miller. Miller is off the team
after hurling the ball at a Utah Valley player after a loss there last
month. That triggered a brawl involving New Mexico State players and
Utah Valley State fans who stormed the court. Ross-Miller was originally
suspended for two games; later, the school said he wouldn't play the
rest of the season. The Aggies are 5-0 since he was kicked off the team.
FISHER
TO STAY: The 68-year-old Aztecs coach, now 25 years removed from his
national title at Michigan, said he plans to stay at least through next
season, when his current contract runs out. Waiting in the wings is his
longtime assistant, Brian Dutcher, whose official title is Associate
Head Coach-Head Coach In Waiting. "I promised him it won't be as long as
Boeheim's assistants have to wait before he takes over," Fisher said of
the Syracuse coach, now in his 38th year.
