One dead after early morning motorcycle crash

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - A 27-year old man is dead after an early morning accident in Chula Vista. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the motorcyclist to lose control and slam into a pole.

The fatal accident occurred in the area of E Street and Toyon Lane shortly after 2 a.m., according to Chula Vista police Lt. Lon Turner.

The man was riding eastbound on E Street when he left the roadway and struck the light pole on the south curb line, Turner said.

The victim died while en route to UC Medical Center.