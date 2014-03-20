USS Wayne E. Meyer deploys to western Pacific Ocean

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer departed Naval Base San Diego Thursday for an independent deployment to the western Pacific Ocean.

The 509-foot-long Meyer carries a crew of about 300 officers and enlisted sailors, who will provide maritime security, according to the Naval Surface Forces public affairs office.

The Arleigh Burke-class ship was named for the late Rear Adm. Wayne E. Meyer, who is regarded as the "Father of Aegis" for his service as the AEGIS Weapons System Manager and later his development of the AEGIS Shipbuilding Project Office.

The ship last deployed in 2011, returning in February 2012.

The sailors of the Wayne E. Meyer and other ships in the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis strike group helped with the draw-down of U.S. forces in Iraq on that last voyage. They also thwarted an attempted pirate attack on a Bahamian-flagged cargo vessel and freed a group of Iranian mariners from the suspected pirates.