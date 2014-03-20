USS Wayne E. Meyer deploys to western Pacific Ocean

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer departed Naval Base San Diego Thursday for an independent deployment to the western Pacific Ocean.
The 509-foot-long Meyer carries a crew of about 300 officers and enlisted sailors, who will provide maritime security, according to the Naval Surface Forces public affairs office.
The Arleigh Burke-class ship was named for the late Rear Adm. Wayne E. Meyer, who is regarded as the "Father of Aegis" for his service as the AEGIS Weapons System Manager and later his development of the AEGIS Shipbuilding Project Office.
The ship last deployed in 2011, returning in February 2012.
The sailors of the Wayne E. Meyer and other ships in the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis strike group helped with the draw-down of U.S. forces in Iraq on that last voyage. They also thwarted an attempted pirate attack on a Bahamian-flagged cargo vessel and freed a group of Iranian mariners from the suspected pirates.
San Diego and other areas of Southern California may get significant rain this week, according to the National Weather Service.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.
SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.
Authorities today announced that police have arrested a suspect in connection with Friday's sexual assault on the campus of San Diego Mesa College. The name of the suspect was not immediately released.
Police Chief David Nisleit Friday strongly disavowed what he described as an unofficial, "never authorized" departmental program that rewarded officers for making narcotics arrests.
On Friday, San Diego Police announced their search for a suspect involved in a robbery off the San Diego State University campus.
A court-appointed receiver has taken control of a Pacific Beach "hoarder house" that has accumulated trash, created unsafe conditions for children and harbored vermin in recent years, the San Diego City Attorney's Office announced Friday.