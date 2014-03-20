NCAA tournament set to begin at Viejas Arena - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

NCAA tournament set to begin at Viejas Arena

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A limited number of tickets for Friday's NCAA tournament games at Viejas Arena will go on sale at 8 a.m. Thursday at Ticketmaster.com and NCAA.com.

Tickets for session one -- which consists of the Arizona-Weber State and Gonzaga-Oklahoma State games -- cost $80 each. Tickets for session two -- the Virginia Commonwealth-Stephen F. Austin and UCLA-Tulsa games -- are $85 each.

There is a limit of eight tickets per session per customer.

Fans purchasing tickets should print the tickets from their computers because the San Diego State Athletic Ticket Office is not accepting will call for NCAA events.

The tickets being sold Thursday were returned from the participating teams, San Diego State announced Wednesday.

Ticket available for Sunday's games will be announced Saturday.

In his bracket revealed Wednesday, President Barack Obama predicted that three of the four higher-seeded teams playing in San Diego Friday would win -- Arizona, UCLA and Virginia Commonwealth -- with the lone exception being Oklahoma State, the ninth seed in the West Region, defeating eight-seeded Gonzaga.

All eight teams will hold practices open to the public today at Viejas Arena. Admission is free. Here is the practice schedule:

-- Weber State, noon-12:40 p.m.

-- Oklahoma State, 12:45-1:25 p.m.

-- Arizona, 1:30-2:10 p.m.

-- Gonzaga, 2:15-2:55 p.m.

-- Virginia Commonwealth, 4:25-5:05 p.m.

-- UCLA, 5:10-5:50 p.m.

-- Stephen F. Austin, 5:55-6:35 p.m.

-- Tulsa, 6:40-7:20 p.m.

