Muffin, Cake & Pie

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Be sure to watch The 2014 Telethon for the Animals Saturday, March 22nd from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. on CBS 8. Join hosts Barbara-Lee Edwards, Dan Cohen and Nichelle Medina as we pay tribute to the animals and programs of the San Diego Humane Society.

Breed: Italian Greyhound/Chihuahua Mix
Age: 8 weeks
Sex: Females
Colors: Black/Tan & Black/White
Adoption Fee: $195
Animal ID: 137582, 137583, 137584

People make the funniest sounds whenever they see us! Squealing and "aww'ing" – it can be quite a commotion! We don't mind, just as long as we get some love and attention, which always happens shortly thereafter. We are 3 adorable, lovable, and snuggle-able companion seeking special homes where we'll be cherished members of families. With bright eyes and sweet faces, our beautiful personalities match us perfectly. Friendly, affectionate and social, we're easy to love and a joy to be around.

Other things you should know about me: My adoption fee includes my spay / neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, a gift from Hill's Science Diet, a license if residing in Oceanside or Vista, and limited veterinary medical coverage from VCA Hospitals up to $250!!

We will each be available for adoption on Sunday, March 22 at:

SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY AND SPCA
Adoption Center at Petco
540 N. SECOND STREET
El Cajon, CA 92021
(619) 876-6898

ADOPTION HOURS
MON.-FRI.: 11 A.M. TO 6 P.M.
SAT. & SUN.: 11 A.M. TO 5 P.M.

