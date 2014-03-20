Fourth defendant sentenced in murder of U.S. Border Patrol agent

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One of five men who took part in the July 2009 robbery and killing of a U.S. Border Patrol agent near Campo was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in federal prison.
Emilio Gonzales-Arenazas, a Mexican national, pleaded guilty in 2011 to murder in the death of Border Patrol Agent Robert Rosas Jr., a 30-year-old father of two.
Gonzales, 25, becomes the fourth defendant sentenced in the case. A fifth man, Jose Juan Chacon-Morales, is a fugitive, according to authorities.
"For over four-and-a-half years, the Rosas family and Border Patrol have waited for justice to be completed against the individuals who brutally ended the life of a dedicated husband, father, son, brother, colleague and friend," said U.S. Attorney Laura Duffy. "While I know there is nothing that can be done to bring Agent Rosas home again, I hope the sentences in this case provide some comfort and demonstrate that Agent Rosas and his sacrifice for his country will never be forgotten."
On July 23, 2009, the armed defendants traveled by car and by foot to a remote area on the Mexican side of the U.S.-Mexico border near Campo, planning to rob Rosas of his night vision device, according to court documents.
Jose Luis Ramirez-Dorantes stood watch on the Mexican side of the border while three co-conspirators sneaked into the United States through a hole in the border fence and waited for Rosas to arrive in the area, according to court documents.
After Rosas got out of his vehicle, he was detained at gunpoint. The agent resisted and was fatally shot, prosecutors said.
The killers stole the agent's gun, night vision device and other equipment and fled into Mexico.
Ramirez-Dorantes was arrested near Mexico City in June 2010 and extradited to the United States in December 2010. He was sentenced to 55 years in prison.
Co-defendant Christian Daniel Castro-Alvarez was sentenced in April 2010 to 40 years in prison.
Marcos Rodriguez-Perez was sentenced in November to 58 years behind bars in connection with Rosas' murder.
