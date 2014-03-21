Man hospitalized after pursuit, crash

LA MESA (CBS 8) - A man is in the hospital Friday morning after leading police on a wild chase that ended with a crash in La Mesa.

The suspect was reportedly driving a carjacked vehicle when officers tried to pull him over, he took off.

He eventually crashed through a metal pole and into a motor home at a dealership on University Avenue and Baltimore Drive.

The suspect tried to run but was taken into custody a short time later. No word on his condition.

He will face charges for the pursuit.