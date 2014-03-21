DUI suspect slams car into garage - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

DUI suspect slams car into garage

CARMEL VALLEY (CBS 8) - A suspected drunk driver is in the hospital Friday morning after slamming his car into a garage in Carmel Valley.

It happened on Heather Ridge Drive around 12:30 a.m. The driver jumped the curb, drove through some bushes, and into the garage door.

He took off on foot, but was caught a few minutes later by police.

He was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

