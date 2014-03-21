Chula Vista man killed in motorcycle crash identified

A 27-year old man is dead after an early morning accident in Chula Vista. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the motorcyclist to lose control and slam into a pole.

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Authorities Friday released the name of a 27-year-old man who died shortly after crashing his Suzuki motorcycle into a light pole in Chula Vista.

Charles Anthony Sanfilippo II, was fatally injured in the 100 block of E Street shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Chula Vista resident was riding eastbound on E Street when he left the roadway and struck the light pole on the south curb line, Chula Vista police Lt. Lon Turner said.

He died while being rushed to UC Medical Center.