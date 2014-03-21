Head-on collision in Fallbrook closes road

FALLBROOK (CBS 8) - Investigators Friday are on the scene of a head-on collision in Fallbrook.

It was reported at 7 a.m. on Reche Road at Camino Zara, about one mile west of Interstate 15.

An SUV flipped upside down and a pickup truck came to rest in ditch on the side of the road. The road is close while the investigation goes on and crews clean up the fluids that leaked onto the road.

The condition of the victims is not known.