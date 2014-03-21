Suspicious backpack found at Alpine school

ALPINE (CNS) - An Alpine middle school was closed for hours after an unattended backpack was found early Friday near the school's main building, authorities said.

Deputies responding to a burglary alarm just after 6 a.m. found the backpack against the front doors of the main building at Joan Macqueen Middle School in the 2000 block of Tavern Road.

A bomb squad was called in to investigate, San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Jason Vickery said.

About three hours later, the item was deemed safe and the school allowed to reopen, he said. Investigators found no evidence of a break-in at the school.