San Diego's economy scores big with NCAA tourney

And to think, we've only just begun. "March Madness" morphed into "The Longest Day" on Thursday, after San Diego State and New Mexico State went to overtime, marking the record fourth game of the day to extend the extra 5 minutes.

The first NCAA men's basketball tournament games at San Diego State's Viejas Arena since 2006 will be played Friday, beginning with Weber State making the 118th attempt by a No. 16 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed Arizona at 11:10 a.m.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - March Madness hits San Diego Friday. The San Diego State Aztecs defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 73 to 69 in overtime Thursday night.

What a game. That's the kind of stuff people want to see at Viejas Arena Friday and it means big business for our city.

Marcia Davenport is arguably Arizona's number one fan. So, when she and her friends got wind of their team playing in sunny San Diego, checking them out was a breeze.

That's the key. Location, location, location. Not too far from home and their team travels well, so they expect to pack the place.

The massive crowds are a financial dream come true for America's finest city.

USD professor Alan Gin says the economic impact won't exactly be a slam dunk but it's enough to keep the pace. The places cashing in? Restaurants and hotels.

Of course, packing seats depends on who's playing. Teams like Arizona, UCLA and Gonzanga make for an easy drive for fans. Schools that aren't close by, it's a chance to market San Diego for a second trip.

That's music to the ears of business big and small.