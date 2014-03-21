Covered California sign-ups in San Diego total nearly 77K in five-month period

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Nearly 76,900 San Diego County residents signed up for health insurance through Covered California over a five-month period ending last month, the agency and the state Department of Health Care Services announced Friday.

The 76,875 enrollments in the state's marketplace for the federal Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act recorded between Oct. 1 and Feb. 28 represents a 20 percent increase from the 63,846 sign-ups between Oct. 1 and Jan. 31, according to the agencies. Another 78,681 San Diego County residents were also determined likely to be eligible for Medi-Cal.

San Diego County represented about 9 percent of the statewide enrollment, which included 65,666 consumers eligible for financial subsidies.

Authorities reported that more than 880,000 state residents signed up for Covered California health insurance plans during the five-month period ending Feb. 28. As of March 14, that figure rose to more than a million residents.