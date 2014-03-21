Veterans come together to replace stolen plaques

Thieves are accused of stealing brass plaques from a National City war memorial..

Three brass plaques stolen from a National City war memorial last week were found in the parking lot of a San Ysidro apartment complex, but police Sunday said one appeared to have been damaged.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Veterans from all over are coming together to help replace three plaques that were stolen from a National City monument.

The theft happened earlier this week at Kimball Park. Saturday, the United Veterans Council held their monthly meeting.

"All the veterans are disgusted that something like this could happen."

The same men and women who fought for our freedom are now fighting to preserve the memories of those who did the same.

Diane Devries is the finance advisor for Post 255 in National City. For her and many others the theft that happened there is personal.

"I belong to the American legion because their motto is still serving America. After serving America, you never forget that," she said.

But someone did forget. Or at least didn't care.

Two of the brass plaques weighing about 120 pounds apiece had been around for more than 60 years. They were chiseled away likely with the intention of being sold to a metal recycler.

Accepting they may never be found, an official fundraising campaign was announced during Saturday's meeting.

Also announced, former mayoral candidate Nathan Fletcher has gathered $5,000 for the cause from veterans at Qualcomm, in addition to the individual contributions that have been pouring in.

Post 255 is hoping to raise at least $14,000 to rebuild a memorial that's harder to steal -- something National City officials are already backing.

Vice Mayor Luis Natividad said, "I'm suggesting not plates, maybe granite."

In the coming weeks, public fundraising events will be held to reach that goal.

No task too big for these veterans.

Veteran Jack Harkins said, "We're gonna fulfill all the requirements -- put it back to what it deserves to be."

Cash and check donations can be mailed to:

American Legion Post 255

Restore War Memorials

35 E. 18th Street

National City, CA 91950