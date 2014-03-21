Man dies in rollover crash in Tijuana River Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The motorist killed when he lost control and crashed a pickup truck on a curving street in the Tijuana River Valley, just north of the U.S.-Mexico border, was publicly identified Saturday as a 31-year-old Chula Vista man.

Edward V. Meza was heading west at high speed in the 2600 block of Monument Road, approaching Hollister Street, when his 1998 Toyota Tacoma hit an asphalt curb and a rock. It overturned, according to San Diego police and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

A passerby called for help, but Meza was declared dead from his injuries shortly before 3:30 p.m., authorities said.