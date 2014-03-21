Safari Park starts slow introduction of baby gorilla to her troop

A baby gorilla was born by cesarean section at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and is undergoing treatment at the facility's veterinary center, zoo officials announced Thursday.

A baby gorilla was born by cesarean section at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and is undergoing treatment at the facility's veterinary center, zoo officials announced Thursday.

The gorilla born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park eight days ago is improving after she underwent treatment for pneumonia, zoo officials said Wednesday.

The gorilla born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park eight days ago is improving after she underwent treatment for pneumonia, zoo officials said Wednesday.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The gorilla born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park last week left a veterinary hospital for the first time Friday and was shown to the gorilla troop's other members -- including her mother.

The unnamed female gorilla was born March 12 via cesarean section and initially showed complications believed to be related to the difficult labor. She received oxygen and supplemental fluids and later underwent treatment for a collapsed lung and pneumonia.

"Veterinary staff felt confident in the baby's health to release her from the hospital," senior keeper Matt Gelvin said. "This morning we brought her back to the house where she's started visual introductions to the troop. Everyone is very excited to see the baby, very curious."

The gorillas were able to view the baby, who's being kept in a bedroom area, through a protective barrier, park officials said.

The visual introduction between the baby gorilla and the park's seven other gorillas is the first of many steps toward letting her mingle with the troop, officials said.

The baby is the 17th gorilla born at the Safari Park, and the first to 18-year-old Imani.