Fire alarm forces evacuation at Lindbergh Field

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A false alarm prompted authorities to briefly evacuate a terminal at the San Diego International Airport Friday night.

Travelers at Terminal 1 were directed out of the facility, with some being sent to the front of the airport, and others to the airport's tarmac.

The evacuation was triggered by a fire alarm that was set off by steam coming from one of the airport's restaurants. Once an all-clear was given, travelers were allowed to return to the terminal.

