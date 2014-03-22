Pacific Beach man catches burglar in action

PACIFIC BEACH (CBS 8) - A suspected hot prowler is caught on camera in Pacific Beach.

Around 12:40 a.m. Friday, Jon DeMaria says he and his dog heard a clank sound, he checked but didn't find anyone in his home in the 3500 block of Bayonne Drive in Crown Point.

The next day he woke up and found $1,500 worth of tools were gone from his renovated home and the suspected burglar caught on home surveillance video.

In this video report, CBS News 8's Abbie Alford shows the suspected thief caught on camera.