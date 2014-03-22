SWAT standoff ends at apartment complex

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A 52-year-old man claiming to be armed held a woman hostage inside a barricaded Chula Vista apartment for two hours, but she escaped and a SWAT team and hostage negotiators arrested him, police said Saturday.

The Chula Vista SWAT team was rolled out to apartment on Roosevelt Street near Third Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, when a neighbor told police that he heard the suspect, identified by police as David Herdrich, and the unidentified woman arguing inside, a police report said.

The woman was yelling "don't hurt me, don't hurt me, don't kill me" when officers arrived, which prompted them to summon a SWAT team and crisis negotiators and evacuate neighboring units, police said.

Police said Herdrich used furniture and other household items to barricade doors and windows, and did not respond to phone calls or the officers' commands.

The woman was released from the apartment at 10 p.m. and was apparently unharmed, police said.

She told police that Herdrich had several guns and explosives, including a hand grenade, inside.

Police said Herdrich walked out of the apartment and toward officers shortly before 11 p.m., yelled that he had a rifle without showing it, then headed back inside.

He emerged again a few minutes later and quickly walked toward officers. They zapped him with a stun gun, police said.

Herdrich allegedly refused to follow the officers' orders and physically resisted while being handcuffed. As he was arrested he told officers that the woman's claims were false and that he had a toy gun, police said.

A search of the residence turned up no explosives or weapons -- only a squirt gun.

Herdrich sustained a minor cut to his head while being arrested and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated before being booked. The woman was evaluated and questioned about the events that transpired inside the apartment, police said.

Police said the victim had a valid restraining order against him, which named the woman as the protected person. He also had a misdemeanor warrant for domestic violence-related vandalism.

On Thursday night, paramedics were summoned when Herdrich had called police to the same residence to report a female companion had overdosed. The woman was attended to by paramedics and no police action was taken, according to police.