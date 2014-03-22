Motorcyclist killed in crash in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A 55-year-old Carlsbad man was killed Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash off a freeway transition road in Oceanside.

Shortly after 9 a.m, Alan Phillips was riding a 2004 Harley-Davidson Sportster north on Interstate 5 at a high rate of speed and made a hard right as if he was headed onto the connector to eastbound state Route 78, according to the California Highway Patrol and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Phillips began to ride across the patch of vegetation that separates the freeways but he hit some dirt, lost control, struck a guardrail and was thrown from the motorcycle, authorities said.

Several passersby stopped to help the downed rider, but he died at the scene, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

One of the two lanes on the transition road was temporarily shut down after the crash, according to the CHP.

CHP officials said it was unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the single-vehicle crash.