Justice Department to review SDPD

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Justice Department will conduct an independent review of the San Diego Police Department in the wake of officer-misconduct allegations.

The department has been hit with a rash of sex abuse cases recently.

Last month, then chief William Lansdowne asked for an outside audit of the department's policies, training and discipline. Soon after, he resigned as police chief.

Shelley Zimmerman has since been appointed to the position.

