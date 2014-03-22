Little change to San Diego County gasoline price

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose one-tenth of a cent today to $4.007, one day after dropping one-tenth of a cent.

The average price is one-tenth of a cent more than one week ago and 16.2 cents higher than one month ago but 9.1 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

"We are strongly urging consumers to aggressively shop around for the best gas prices because based on wholesale costs, pump prices should actually be dropping right now," said Jeffrey Spring of the Automobile Club of Southern California.

In most areas "drivers should still be able to find gas stations charging less than $4 a gallon. If more drivers are price-sensitive and patronize lower-priced stations, they can have an impact by spurring competition, provided that our local supplies are adequate," Spring said.