Suspect sought in Kearny Mesa bank robbery

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man sporting a ponytail and a carrying a cane robbed a Kearny Mesa bank Friday, authorities reported.

The thief, who appeared to be 40 to 50 years old, handed a demand note to a teller at the Union Bank branch office in the 7700 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to San Diego police. He fled the area on foot along Convoy Street, SDPD Officer David Stafford said.

The bandit was described as a roughly 6-foot white man with blond hair. He was wearing jeans and a white shirt.