Bison seek more March mayhem against Aztecs

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — When Saul Phillips arrived at the Spokane Arena on Friday afternoon, he walked out 22 feet from the basket on the east end of the court, knelt down and gave the hardwood a little kiss.

It was the spot where Lawrence Alexander rattled in a 3-pointer to send North Dakota State to overtime a night earlier, when they eventually knocked off Oklahoma. The NDSU coach wanted to say, "Thanks."

The 12th-seeded Bison (26-6) get a shot at the Sweet 16 on Saturday when they face No. 4 seed San Diego State. The Bison grabbed some of that March magic when they knocked out the No. 5 seed in the West.

San Diego State (30-4) would like to erase the memories of last year's third-round loss to Florida Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

