Murder suspect extradited from San Diego

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — One of the suspects in the shooting death of a Colorado man whose body was found in Wyoming has been extradited to Boulder.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Moises Cazares Mendez was extradited from San Diego on Friday night and will make his first court appearance Monday. He is being held at the Boulder County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Nathaniel Tallman.

Prosecutors have charged 58-year-old Russell Britton with first-degree murder in Tallman's death, and investigators are looking for a third suspect identified as Daniel Ortiz.

Tallman, of Lafayette, vanished nearly two months ago after allegedly going to meet Britton for a marijuana deal. His body was found along a highway near Lusk, Wyo., on March 13.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.