Murder suspect extradited from San Diego

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — One of the suspects in the shooting death of a Colorado man whose body was found in Wyoming has been extradited to Boulder.
The Boulder County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Moises Cazares Mendez was extradited from San Diego on Friday night and will make his first court appearance Monday. He is being held at the Boulder County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Nathaniel Tallman.
Prosecutors have charged 58-year-old Russell Britton with first-degree murder in Tallman's death, and investigators are looking for a third suspect identified as Daniel Ortiz.
Tallman, of Lafayette, vanished nearly two months ago after allegedly going to meet Britton for a marijuana deal. His body was found along a highway near Lusk, Wyo., on March 13.
Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
San Diego and other areas of Southern California may get significant rain this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Two people were killed in head-on crash, as the driver of a stolen car sped away from deputies and veered into oncoming traffic near Pauma Valley Sunday.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.
SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.
Authorities today announced that police have arrested a suspect in connection with Friday's sexual assault on the campus of San Diego Mesa College. The name of the suspect was not immediately released.
Police Chief David Nisleit Friday strongly disavowed what he described as an unofficial, "never authorized" departmental program that rewarded officers for making narcotics arrests.
On Friday, San Diego Police announced their search for a suspect involved in a robbery off the San Diego State University campus.