AC/DC's Johnson surprises Billy Joel audience - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

AC/DC's Johnson surprises Billy Joel audience

Posted: Updated:
Brian Johnson, lead singer of Australian rock band AC/DC, performs during a concert at the Hallestadion in Zurich, Switzerland, in this April 6, 2009 file photo. (AP Photo/KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza, File) Brian Johnson, lead singer of Australian rock band AC/DC, performs during a concert at the Hallestadion in Zurich, Switzerland, in this April 6, 2009 file photo. (AP Photo/KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — In a rare and unusual mix of rock legends, AC/DC lead singer Brian Johnson made a surprise appearance at Billy Joel's concert at Madison Square Garden and played the metal band's classic, "You Shook Me All Night Long."

Joel introduced Johnson about halfway through the show Friday night, saying Johnson was part of one of the best bands he'd ever seen live. The packed arena erupted when Joel and his band began playing the rock anthem with Johnson on lead vocals.

The show was part of a series of concerts by Joel at the Garden. He's playing there monthly as an artist-in-residence.

Friday's show included a mix of Joel standards such as "Uptown Girl" and "Big Shot" as well as less-played songs, such as "The Ballad of Billy the Kid."

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

