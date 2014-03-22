Padres RHP Josh Johnson (forearm) out 4-5 weeks

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego Padres pitcher Josh Johnson is expected to be out four to five weeks with a strained right forearm.

Padres manager Bud Black made the announcement Saturday after a 3-all tie with the Chicago White Sox.

The oft-injured Johnson was projected to be the team's fourth starter. He figured to pitch the first game of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins on April 4.

Johnson, who spent the first eight years of his career with the Marlins, led the NL with a 2.30 ERA in 2010. He signed an $8 million, one-year contract with San Diego after going 2-8 with a 6.20 ERA in 16 starts for Toronto last year.

Black announced the injury to Johnson after saying Ian Kennedy and Tyson Ross will follow No. 1 starter Andrew Cashner in the rotation.

