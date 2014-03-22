N. California town reels after train strikes teens

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a train accident where two pedestrians were hit near Earle Yorton Field Friday, March 21, 2014 in Marysville, Calif.

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California town was reeling Saturday after learning that a teenage boy was killed and a teenage girl was seriously injured after they were hit by a freight train while walking to a Sadie Hawkins Day dance.

The accident Friday evening occurred near Marysville's only high school and a little league park where a game was being played.

Police stepped up patrol around the tracks Saturday, Police Chief David Baker said.

"We need to make sure that folks just stay off the easement," Baker told KCRA-TV. "Respect the fact that these trains do come through our city all day long."

The boy died at the scene, and the girl was airlifted to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with traumatic injuries, CalFire Capt. Dennis Hunt said.

A hospital spokesman said Saturday that he could not release any details until the identity of the girl was released by police.

People who were at the game told the Marysville Appeal-Democrat they heard a long blowing of the train's horn, and many raced to the scene as the train came to a stop.

Diane Washburn of Marysville Little League said she was worried about exposing children to the chaotic scene. "Once they see that, that can't be unseen," she said.

A school board official told the newspaper the victims were heading to a Sadie Hawkins Day dance.

"Marysville is a small but busy city," Hunt said. "Everybody knows everybody, so it was pretty traumatic."

He knew the teenage girl and said she had a close relationship to the boy, Hunt said.

"She's a sweetheart," he said.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.