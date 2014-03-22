Diver rescued off San Clemente Island

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 40-year-old woman lost consciousness during a dive near San Clemente Island Saturday morning, but was later revived and a a San Diego-based U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew flew her to waiting medics.

The woman became unresponsive shortly after she began diving with a group off the motor vessel Horizon about two miles from San Clemente Island's Pyramid Cove, and her fellow divers helped her to the surface, according to the Coast Guard.

The Horizon's crew called for help about 8:15 a.m., and the MH-60 Jayhawk crew arrived about 45 minutes later, officials said.

The stricken diver regained consciousness before the crew arrived, but officials aboard the boat determined she needed a more advanced level of medical treatment, Coast Guard officials said.

The Coast Guard crew hoisted the woman from the boat and flew her to San Diego, where she was turned over to emergency medical personnel, officials said.

The island is a Naval reservation closed to public use, but the waters around it are usually open for fishing and diving. It lies about 70 miles west of San Diego, and 30 miles southwest of Catalina Island.