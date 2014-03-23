14 arrested at DUI checkpoint in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Fourteen motorists were arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in or near a checkpoint in the Pacific Beach section of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.

Also, 15 vehicles were impounded during the checkpoint in the 2700 block of Garnet Avenue that began at 11:12 p.m. Saturday and ended Sunday at 3:03 a.m., said San Diego police officer Mark McCullough.

McCullough said 1,575 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, with 788 of those vehicles being screened by officers.